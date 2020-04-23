PEOPLE may not be able to enjoy visitor attractions or travel on holiday at the moment – but that did not stop the tourist industry recognising the best of what the North East has to offer.

The winners of this year’s North East Tourism Awards were revealed at a virtual event yesterday, which celebrated the quality and diversity of the region's tourism businesses.

At a difficult time for the industry, businesses from across the region were celebrated for their contribution to the North East tourism sector.

Sarah Green, chief executive at NewcastleGateshead Initiative, which organises the awards, said: “A huge congratulations to this year’s winners and all those who continue to contribute so much to the North East tourism sector.

"Covid-19 is having a devastating impact on the sector but these awards demonstrate the quality of the North East tourism offer and gives us confidence that once the current situation eases the region will be in a strong place to benefit from a predicted upturn in domestic and day tourism.

“Along with our colleagues in tourism organisations across the North East, we will continue to invest in marketing, with a strong digital and media presence, to ensure that tourists are aware of our fantastic region and have us front of mind when planning for future visits.”

Sage Gateshead and Falconry Days in Hexham were both double winners, Maldron Hotel Newcastle took home the New Tourism Business Award – one of three new categories introduced for the 2020 awards alongside Experience of the Year and the International Tourism Award.

Gold winners included Sage Gateshead, which won both the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award and Business Events Venue of the Year; Seaham Hall, which was named Small Hotel of the Year, and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, which was crowned Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.

The awards were sponsored by Newcastle College and Bidfood and supported by Northumberland Tourism, Northumberland County Council, Visit County Durham, South Tyneside Council and North Tyneside Council.

The full list of winners:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Gold – Sage Gateshead

Silver – Go North East

Bronze – South Tynedale Railway

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Gold – St Cuthbert’s House

Silver – Millstone House Bed and Breakfast

Bronze – Market Cross Guest House

Highly commended – Layside Bed and Breakfast

Highly commended – St Valery Boutique and Breakfast

Business Events Venue of the Year

Gold – Sage Gateshead

Silver – Newcastle City Council Civic Centre Banqueting

Bronze – Event Durham, Durham University

Highly commended – The Biscuit Factory

Highly commended – Northumbria University – Venues at Northumbria University

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Gold - Seafield Caravan Park

Silver – Hesleyside Huts

Bronze – Westfield House Farm Shepherd’s Huts

Highly commended - Herding Hill Farm Touring, Camping and Glamping Site

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Gold – South Tynedale Railway

Silver – Battlesteads

Bronze – Sage Gateshead

Highly commended – Westfield House Farm

Highly commended – St Cuthbert’s House

Experience of the Year

Gold – CBK’s Adventure Co.

Silver – Footsteps in Northumberland

Bronze – The Alnwick Garden

Highly commended – Falconry Days

Large Hotel of the Year

Gold – Matfen Hall Hotel, Gold and Spa

Silver – Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa

Bronze – The Vermont Hotel

Highly commended – Doxford Hall Hotel

Small Hotel of the Year

Gold – Seaham Hall

Silver – Walwick Hall

Bronze – Lord Crewe Arms

Highly commended – Battlesteads

Highly commended – Wynyard Hall

International Tourism Award

Gold – Falconry Days

Silver – Event Durham, Durham University

New Tourism Business Award

Gold – Maldron Hotel Newcastle

Silver – The Amble Inn

Bronze – Shepherds Retreats Ltd

Highly commended – STACK Newcastle

Highly commended – Spanish City

Pub of the Year

Gold – The Apple Inn

Silver – The Angel of Corbridge

Bronze – Twice Brewed Inn

Highly commended – The Botanist Newcastle

Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year

Gold – St Oswald’s Farm

Silver – Main Cottages

Bronze – Brunton House and Cottages

Highly commended – Vindomora Country Lodges

Taste of North East England Award

Gold – Dobson and Parnell

Silver – Restaurant Hjem

Bronze – Battlesteads

Highly commended – Barrasford Arms

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold – Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Silver – The Alnwick Garden

Bronze – Bamburgh Castle

Highly commended – Beamish, The Living Museum of the North

Highly commended – Great North Museum: Hancock

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold – Falconry Days

Silver – Newham Grange Farm

Bronze – Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums – Arbeia South Shields’ Roman Fort