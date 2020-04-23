POLICE were called to reports of off-road vehicles travelling along Cockfield Fell near Bishop Auckland shortly after 2pm.
The vehicles, a quad bike and two trial bikes have since made off from police.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
POLICE were called to reports of off-road vehicles travelling along Cockfield Fell near Bishop Auckland shortly after 2pm.
The vehicles, a quad bike and two trial bikes have since made off from police.
Enquiries are ongoing.