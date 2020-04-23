A COUPLE have decided to let out their accommodation to an NHS key worker for free as a way of saying thank you during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Town councillor Sam Zair and his wife Lesley, from Bishop Auckland, have allowed an NHS physiotherapist to stay in their Old Assembly Rooms accommodation.

The residence sits above Sam Zair’s Cafe, on Fore Bondgate in Bishop Auckland, and can accommodate up to four people, climbing three stories.

The key worker, from Crook, who wished to remain anonymous, will be lodging in the residence as a precaution while working at Bishop Auckland Hospital in order to protect her family.

Cllr Zair said: “It’s just our way of supporting and saying thank you and giving back to the NHS."

Mrs Zair said: “Our holiday let is closed because of the situation we find the world is in.

“We just wanted to put the property to good use.

“To protect the NHS and help save lives is our way as a whole family to say thank you.”

Cllr Zair added: “At some point in our lives there will be a chance that one day we will need the NHS to save our lives.

“I for one can vouch for this. I would not be here today if it wasn’t for them.

“This is my personal way of saying thank you.”