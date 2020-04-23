A FOOTBALL club will open its doors to the public to help raise funds for NHS key workers.

Bishop Auckland Football Club, at Heritage Park in Bishop Auckland, is offering people the chance to dribble a football on site while still adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The pitch will be accessible from the morning of Friday, April 24, starting at 9am, everyday onwards.

In order to attend, bookings must be made in 30-minute slots to ensure that social distancing guidelines are met, while still giving people the chance to do ten laps of the pitch, the equivalent of two miles.

Steve Coulthard, Bishop Auckland FC chairman, said: “After some great fundraising by some of the B A St Mary's players and coaches for the NHS by dribbling a football two miles and donating on a just giving page, we want to extend this to others!

“It started off with the U11 Kings players Jackson Raitt and Jake Wilkinson trying to raise £100, and now over £1000 on justgiving.

“The club would like to offer anyone as part of their daily exercise the chance to dribble a football round the outside of the BAFC pitch in a safe environment at 30-minute slots.”

Money raised will go to the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust Charity.

The club will also be opening the catering hut to give participants, key workers and passers-by access to refreshments, including hot food and drinks, and access to a donation bucket in the hut.

Mr Coulthard said: “We thought we would open it as we have the facilities to do it and the space and it's a real shame to see it closed.

“The catering hut will be open from 8am Friday morning and open daily for hot sandwiches, burgers and drinks, with all social distancing covered.

“The club is more than glad to help raise funds for a great cause in these difficulty times for people.

“We also want to be a base for any food parcels to help anyone to drop food off to get distributed via The Angel Trust.

“We really want to help in any way we can at the club to help the local community, NHS, key workers and keep the football club going at the same time.”

To show an interest in taking part, contact 07968426817, and to donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/bishopaucklandstmaryskings