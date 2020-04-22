A MAN has appeared in court accused of burglary after a quad bike was stolen from a farm.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a farm in Tow Law, County Durham, was broken into and the farmer's quad bike stolen.

The quad had a tracker fitted and the company alerted the victim when it was activated.

Response officers pursued the vehicle as it travelled south on the A68 before using a stinger to bring it to a stop in Spennymoor.

The quad was recovered and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, breaching the government Covid-19 restrictions and possession of a controlled drug.

He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug.

He denied the other offences and will next appear at court on May 4.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Spennymoor and Ferryhill, Mike Sammut, said: “Thanks to the quick actions of officers who responded to the incident the stolen quad bike was recovered in Spennymoor and a suspect arrested.

“We have seen a recent increase in off-road quad bike activity around the Middlestone Moor area which has caused anti-social behaviour for local residents, so we are glad we have been able to prevent another quad bike ending up in the hands of uninsured and irresponsible riders.

“Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable, especially in these unprecedented times, and we would continue to encourage residents to report any incidents to us.”