A CYCLING coach from Wolsingham is undertaking a mountainous task as he hopes to climb the world's highest peak on his exercise bike.

Dan Small will attempt the cycle ride on his trainer exercise bike in his home on Saturday, April 25.

Mr Small is a professional cycling coach who provides training programmes for cyclists of all ages and abilities, but ‘Everesting’ will still prove quite a challenge.

Mr Small said: “It will be tough, I did a single one last weekend just to see if I could, for the donations to be worthwhile it has to be tough.”

He will be following the official Hells 500 rules, with the indoor trainer resistance set to 100 per cent and will, hopefully, climb 58,058ft by riding up and down Alpe du Zwift 17.1 times – this equates to double the height of Everest.

He hopes to complete the challenge in less than 24 hours. Alpe du Zwift is a virtual climb, modelled on the famous French Alpline climb, Alpe d’huez which features in many editions of the Tour de France. The exercise bike will have a screen to simulate the climb and people from all over the world can join in.

Mr Small is attempting the challenge to raise money for Mind, a charity that supports people with their mental health.

Mental health is a cause close to Mr Small and he hopes the money will be used to keep services going and shorten waiting lists.

He added: “I first had significant problems with my mental health in 2007, at the time I was in my early 20s and I went through an extremely dark period of severe anxiety and depression which lasted very intensely for six to eight weeks. The majority of this time I was unable to leave the house.

“I have continued to struggle on and off for the last 13 years and thankfully for the vast majority of the time I have coped well. There have been some extremely dark times which I wouldn’t wish for anyone to ever experience.

"Suicide as a result of people struggling to manage their mental health is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK, yet only a small fraction of the support required to deal with the issue is available.”

A justgiving page, set up with a goal of £1,500, received nearly £1,000 on the first day. Donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-small2