A PUNTER failed to heed the gambling watch-words “quit while you’re ahead', losing his winnings before returning to a betting shop to commit a robbery.

Luke Knighton won £101 on a casino machine at William Hill, in Spennymoor, at about 6pm on February 20.

Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, was told he frittered the money away and left the Cheapside premises after cashing out his last 60p.

But he re-entered the shop at about 7pm, when no other customers were present, approached the counter and told the lone female assistant: “Give us your money. I don’t want to hurt you, but people are going to kill me.”

Chris Wood, prosecuting, said the terrified assistant pressed a panic button and ran into a back room while Knighton rummaged in the till, taking a tray containing £81.18, almost £20 less than he legally won an hour earlier.

When he left the premises, the distressed assistant was shaking so much she was unable to put the key into the lock to secure the door.

Following his arrest, Knighton told police he meant no harm to the assistant and claimed he planned to use the money to repay a drug debt but went on to spend it on food.

Dr Wood said there appeared to have been no weapon used, but Judge James Adkin pointed out that Knighton was said to have approached the counter with his hand in his pocket, “giving the illusion there must have been something there.”

Statements read to the court from the assistant outlined the traumatic effect of the offence, but she took only one day off and when she did return to work for a lone evening shift her partner went with her for reassurance.

Knighton, 42, of Norfolk Place, Bishop Auckland, admitted robbery.

Steven Reed, in mitigation, said while his client has a previous criminal record, and has served a previous prison sentence in 2015, this was by far the most serious offence he has committed.

“It was an aberration and shows how desperate he was at the time,” added Mr Reed, urging the judge to suspend the sentence.

Knighton, appearing via video link from Durham Prison, repeated that he was “really sorry” and claimed it was, “totally out of character”, apologising to the betting shop assistant.

Imposing a 20-month prison sentence, Judge Adkin told him any robbery causing such turmoil to a shop employee had to be met with an immediate jail term.