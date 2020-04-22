A COLLEGE which has had to close its doors due to the coronavirus will hold its first virtual open day event for prospective students.

East Durham College, with its main campuses in Peterlee and Houghall in Durham, will stage the virtual online information and advice open day event on May 4.

Membes of staff are busy working from home making plans to help people, including Year 11 pupils and their families, on providing them will all the information they need about which course is right for them.

To kick things off, online visitors can join one of the Introduction to EDC presentations, running at 1pm and 4pm before selecting the specific course area presentation of their choice. There are over 30 to choose from.

The curriculum teams will be running presentations on Microsoft Teams so visitors can hear firsthand about their course area and everything EDC has on offer.

As well as hearing from the lecturers, people can fire in any questions using the chat function in Teams during the presentation. Or if they think of something later, they can get in touch using the college’s LiveChat function on the website.

To take part visit www.edc.ac.uk/events and click on the Virtual Open Day event to find all the details and the Microsoft Teams Event links to attend the event of your choice.

College principal, Suzanne Duncan, said: “These are truly unprecedented times in which we live, but ensuring prospective students can make the best decision for them on which college and which course to study is vital.

"We hope our approach will provide a really rich and engaging experience for online visitors and help them to choose the best route to meet their future career aspirations.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and are busy planning more dates to repeat the event in the very near future.”

For more details about the event and East Durham College visit www.edc.ac.uk