A GRANDFATHER has has described his horror as he desperately tried to save his poultry from burning sheds set on fire by an arsonist.

Bill Craggs of Sunnyside Terrace in Trimdon Grange, near Sedgefield said nearly 160 of his birds had perished in the inferno at about 1.15am on Monday.

The 54-year old said: “My wife woke me up at 1.15 am on Monday when she noticed flashing lights outside, where my chickens are kept in sheds in the garden.

“I opened the curtains and I looked out and saw everything ablaze. I rushed downstairs, I didn’t have any chance to put my clothes or shoes and socks on. I coupled the hose up and tried to tackle the flames.

“I was in a sheer panic. There was nothing I could do to put their fire out. It was too fierce. The shed which was set on fire had 137 four-week old chicks , which were ready to leave the next day.

“I managed to open the shed furtherest from the fire, where the big birds were, while trying to hose the fire.

“I got 13 of them out alive. Some of them were on fire. I could see the rest were running around on fire inside the shed, but I couldn't do anything for them. I never had any protective clothing on.”

He added: “The shed that was first set on fire had windows all the way around, so whoever did it knew there were birds in there. So it wasn’t a mistake. They were deliberately targeted.

"A workshop full of tools and gear in another shed was also destroyed. So I have lost thousands of pounds worth of stuff there as well.

“The fire brigade were on the scene within 15 minutes, but there was nothing left. All four sheds were burned to the floor. I have never seen fire spread like that in my life. It was terrible.”

Mr Craggs said he had retrieved a matchbox he believed had been left on the scene by the culprit and had viewed CCTV footage from a neighbour, which captured the unfolding incident.

He said: "In the CCTV I have seen, the person comes along and climbs to the edge of a wall and tries to set fire to the roof of nearest shed.

"He tries a few times and then jumps off and sets it away from the back. He must have chucked petrol or something on it because it just goes up like a bomb. He is seen running away from the scene."

Mr Craggs, who does house and garage clearances, said he had bought the hens for his grandchildren and breeding them had developed into a hobby.

He said: "I had 30 Rhode Island reds, which I hatched and bred myself . Out of those 20 died in the fire."

Mr Craggs said 11 surviving hens were being rehomed by Horns Garden Centre, while the two surviving cock birds had been given to someone else.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called at 1.20am on Monday today to a fire at four chicken sheds on Sunnyside Terrace, in Trimdon Grange.

"The sheds contained around 160 chickens, all of which sadly died during the blaze."

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and are treating the incident as arson.

Sergeant Alex Clarke, from Sedgefield Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This was an appalling incident which has not only resulted in the horrific death of around 160 chickens, but has completely destroyed the sheds and a number of tools belonging to the victim that were kept inside.

“We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries, which include checking CCTV from the local area and would urge anyone with any information that could help our investigation to come forward.”

A spokesperson for the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said one crew from Wheatley Hill had attended the scene and two hosereels were used to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information should contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of April 21.