A PHARMACY in Crook has been targeted by thieves during lockdown, causing a delay in prescriptions reaching customers.

Durham Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Vaib pharmacy on Hope Street, Crook at around 5.30am on Tuesday morning April 21.

A spokesperson from Vaib Pharmacy said: “We had a break-in on Tuesday, they stole a couple of items but no medication which was the main worry. It caused some slight issues during the day but everyone has been very supportive of us and we thank them for it.”

Investigators believe the suspect entered through the secure front door, police enquires are ongoing.

County Councillor for Crook Anne Reed said: “It is appalling to hear that the pharmacy was broken into and with considerable damage caused. This break-in has led to a delay in the chemist being opened for business and subsequently has inconvenienced people needing to collect their much-needed prescriptions.

“This incident is even more serious given the fact that we are experiencing a lockdown period due to Covid-19. I am grateful to the staff who have done their best to deal with this situation. I can only hope that the culprits who did this are caught and dealt with appropriately by the courts.”