CHICKEN sheds containing around 160 birds have been destroyed after they were set on fire in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called at 1.20am on Tuesday to a fire at four chicken sheds on Sunnyside Terrace, in Trimdon Grange.

The sheds contained around 160 chickens, all of which died during the blaze.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and are treating the incident as arson.

Sergeant Alex Clarke, from Sedgefield neighbourhood police team, said: “This was an appalling incident which has not only resulted in the horrific death of around 160 chickens, but has completely destroyed the sheds and a number of tools belonging to the victim that were kept inside.

“We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries, which include checking CCTV from the local area and would urge anyone with any information that could help our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 25 of April 21 with any information.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.