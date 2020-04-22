CALLING all budding writers – the search is underway again for the best-selling authors of the future.

Darlington Building Society, with the support of The Northern Echo, today launches the second chapter of the “Little Did I Know” story-writing competition for children.

Youngsters aiming to be the next JK Rowling are asked to write their own 500-word story, starting with the intriguing phrase “Little Did I Know…”

The competition is divided into two categories – for primary and secondary school pupils. However, it is not exclusive to schools and entries are welcome from other young people’s organisations as well as individuals.

There’s a happy ending in store for the winners, with both winners receiving their own height in books, plus £500 worth of literacy equipment for their schools, and a magical family ride experience.

Last year’s competition attracted hundreds of entries and the winners were Morgan Murphy, 10, of Skerne Park Primary School, in Darlington, and Ben Rogers, 13, of All Saints Academy, Ingleby Barwick. Morgan’s evocative story was about a captured elephant while Ben’s wrote a poignant account of how a boy was inspired to Olympic glory by the death of his mother.

This year’s competition will again be judged by important figures from the literary world whose identities will be revealed soon. A grand final will be held next Spring at a date and venue to be confirmed.

Darlington Building Society Chief Executive Andrew Craddock, who presented the prizes last year, said: “We are passionate about supporting education and we were so encouraged by the quality of writing in last year’s competition that we simply had to do it again. We can’t wait to see what exciting story-lines emerge this time round.”

The deadline for entries is February 1, and they can be submitted in the following ways:

• By email to story@darlington.co.uk

• By post to Darlington Building Society, Sentinel House, Morton Road, Darlington, DL1 4PT.

• By hand at any of the Darlington Building Society branches, which are located at 8 Tubwell Row, Darlington; 26 Market Place, Barnard Castle; 116 Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland; 8 Westgate, Guisborough; 47 Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough; 124 High Street, Northallerton; 9 High Street, Redcar; 21 High Street, Stockton; and 81 High Street, Yarm.

Name, age, and contact details must be clearly provided. Please refer to the Society website where there will be information on how to enter along with full terms and conditions – www.darlington.co.uk/story.

So, come on kids, let your imaginations run wild and get writing! Who knows where the plot might lead?