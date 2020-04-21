A GROUP sewing for the NHS has dropped off its first delivery to a hospital - 1,338 laundry bags for safely washing scrubs, with more items to come.

Northeast England Sewing for the Front Line, set up around two weeks ago by Alison Matthews and friend Zoe after hearing about a shortage of scrubs, now has thousands of members sewing for the health service and has now made its first delivery to Darlington Memorial Hospital.

With the help of Amanda Metcalfe, of Sew Fabrics in Darlington Market, Mrs Matthews has sent out around 1,000 metres of fabric to others so they can get involved, though encourages upcycling old curtains and bedding to make the likes of hairbands.

"It's all a bit crazy. People are sewing like the wind," the 30-year-old said.

"There was just so much when we turned up at Darlington Hospital. I emailed beforehand to let them know they might need to bring a trolley out.

"When I sent that we had 850 bags, but by the time we delivered it there were 1,330. She was surprised we had so many, and really impressed..

Sewers are chipping in from across the region, with items then being distributed by Darlington across the County Durham and Darlington NHS Trust.

Sharon Boxall, from County Durham, joined the group to "give something back".

The 57-year-old said: "We lost our sister in November to cancer, the hospice truly cared and looked after her. I also have a niece who works for the NHS, they do so much for us so I wanted to give something back as a thanks."

While some contributors have a background in textiles, many do not, but instead, like Ms Boxall, wanted to do something to help while socially distancing.

Teachers Julie Saunders, from Darlington, was moved by stories she heard from children at school.

The 29-year-old said: "Being at home. I felt that I had to do everything I could to help our frontline workers.

"I am a teacher so when I have been in school I have heard firsthand from the children of key workers of how awful this virus is.

"Some children have seen parents suffer with Covid-19 and are now back on the frontline. When I discovered this group I was able to channel all my energy into making a difference."

There has been growing demand for headbands with buttons on the side, allowing NHS staff to hook face mask elastic around them instead of their ears.

Melanie Coxon, 49, donated her inherited collection of vintage buttons.

She said: "My grandma, who the button belonged to, would have been so proud that they have gone to a great cause, to these people who are creating and sewing for our carers."

So far, the sewing group has made 5,785 wash bags, 174 scrub sets, 30 scrub tops, 5 scrub bottoms 169 scrub caps, 793 headbands, 281 mask fasteners, 57 gowns, 40 syringe bags, 136 masks, 200 face shields and 117 fabric hearts.

Mrs Matthews previously estimated a set of scrubs costs about £7 to make.

She added: "Yes we have delivered a lot, but there are so many more things that are needed. Please don't stop now."

"Care homes and other places have gotten in touch with us, but there is only so much we can do. We need to keep pushing, keep sewing and keep donating."

Search Northeast England Sewing for the Front Line on Facebook for more or click here for the fundraiser.