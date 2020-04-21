AN MP has launched a new campaign to recognise residents across the Bishop Auckland constituency for their heroic work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 is having huge impacts on everyday lives across the nation with many choosing to play their part to help each other and strengthen the sense of community across the country.

The North-East is no exception with community champions turning out to help the vulnerable with food donations, fundraisers and good deeds.

The Government has also introduced a range of schemes offering financial support, as well as measures to help charities continue to provide other kinds of support to people in need.

Bishop Auckland MP, Dehenna Davison wanted to do her part to honour people in the constituency helping people through the crisis and has launched the new ‘Our Unsung Heroes’ scheme.

The campaign calls for residents to nominate individuals who are doing incredible things for their community in the constituency.

Ms Davison said: “I am proud of our community’s response to this virus, and so many people’s selfless desire to help those in need. ‘Our Unsung Heroes’, is a way for us all to recognise those in our part of the world who have gone above and beyond to help others.

“We’ll be choosing a winner every week until this crisis is over, and they will all receive a certificate from me, and a token of our appreciation.

“I am really excited to be launching this campaign to celebrate people who deserve our recognition.”

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ms Davison has also created the ‘Bishop Auckland Coronavirus Angels Volunteer Scheme'.

The campaign hopes to ensure people in the Bishop Auckland constituency are able to access food and medicine throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers are also in place to make friendly phone calls to help battle loneliness whilst residents are in social isolation.

The MP said: “Within a few hours of launching the Bishop Auckland community angels scheme to help those who cannot leave the house, we already had over 50 volunteers to help my team and me deliver medicine and supplies to those who need it. This shows the incredible sense of community spirit locally, and I can’t wait to hear from you about how other local heroes have been helping to keep people healthy and happy in this difficult time.”

Those wanting to nominate a 'Unsung Hero' in the Bishop Auckland constituency can fill in a form via the MP’s website at dehennadavison.com/our-unsung-heroes

The MP said anyone who wants to find out about her work during the coronavirus crisis can follow her on her social media channels.

Daily updates are posted to social media about Ms Davison's work in the community in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information visit facebook.com/DehennaDavison and search for @DehennaDavison on Twitter.