CRAFTER'S Companion founder and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, showed the nation how to support the NHS by making bags for workers to carry home their scrubs, live on ITV’s This Morning.

The Newton Aycliffe business owner demonstrated how to create the scrubs bags broadcasting via Skype from home, sewing on her kitchen table, whilst also showing presenters Eamonn and Ruth and viewers, the same technique to upcycle old clothes into handy toy bags during the show.

She has teamed up with For the Love of Scrubs and Helping Dress Medics, two initiatives that are supplying scrubs, and scrubs bags in which doctors and nurses can take their scrubs home, put the bag directly into the machine to wash, also reducing the use of plastic bags.

The bags are simple to make and can be created by upcycling any 100 per cent cotton material you can find around the home, and will be sent to For the Love of Scrubs and Helping Dress Medics who will fill them with scrubs. They will then be distributed to NHS trusts who will launder and circulate them directly to our NHS workers – helping to protect them and keep them safe.

She said: “My team have also been liaising with local care homes to make sure that we can help deliver the bags and we’ve had lots of enthusiastic crafters lending their support. They are straightforward to make and we have instructions on our website so please help and get sewing.”

For more information on how to make the scrubs bags and the address to send finished bags to, please visit crafter’scompanion.co.uk/sew-a-scrub-bag

To donate to Helping Dress Medics, visit gofundme.com/f/helping-dress-medics