A MAN who became the scourge of householders in his own village one night earlier this year is starting a lengthy prison sentence.
Simon Clark went on a burglary spree, breaking into properties in Coundon and nearby Bishop Auckland, to help to pay off a drug debt.
Newcastle Crown Court heard that the prolific criminal struck in Cleveland View, Wharton Street and Albert Hill, late on February 26, or early the following morning.
Among items taken were a smart phone, a purse containing a bank card, £100 cash, a router, vapes, a basket containing items of a sentimental nature, a collection of vinyl records, a computer games’ console and a game.
Two children were asleep upstairs in one house targeted, while a householder awoken by noise as Clark tried to steal his television set, angrily confronted him as he was leaving the house.
When arrested, some stolen items were recovered from his home in Collingwood Street, Coundon.
The court heard he had little recollection of the night’s events due to heavy intake of alcohol.
Clark 37, admitted the three burglaries and, in a video link hearing from Holme House Prison, Stockton, was given a 40-month sentence.
