BUSINESSES have received potentially life-saving grants to help them survive during the coronavirus crisis.
In County Durham more than 7,000 grants, totalling £76 million, have been paid to enterprises qualifying for support to help them deal with the effects of the outbreak.
That figure makes up 85-per cent of the amount Durham County Council expected to see paid under the scheme.
The grant awards have now been extended to charities, meaning an additional 427 organisations could benefit.
Sums of either £10,000 or £25,000 are designed to help small businesses affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, with many bosses grateful for the assistance given by the council to work through the claims processes.
The grants are helping businesses to diversify.
Xiao-He Chen, owner of The Mason Arms in Stanley, said: “Not only will I be able to pay off my existing standing orders and bills, it will also help to fulfil my ambition of diversifying the business.
“With the closure of my pub, I hope to be able to provide a local food delivery and takeaway service.”