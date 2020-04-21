A BANNED teenage driver took a Mercedes car after breaking into the owner’s home and stealing the vehicle’s keys among valuable property taken in a so-called “two-in-one” burglary.

Jacob Johnson is starting a two-year sentence behind bars after admitting a series of crimes committed overnight on January 20/21.

Johnson, 19, received the young offenders’ institution sentence via video link to Newcastle Crown Court, from Durham Prison, where he has been in custody.

He previously admitted the burglary, in Barnard Avenue, Bishop Auckland, taking four air rifles, a case of watches and the car keys.

Johnson, of Beech Road, Bishop Auckland, also admitted taking the Mercedes C350 without the owner’s consent, driving it on Redworth Road, Shildon, while disqualified and with no insurance.

He also admitted failing to pay for petrol, in Shildon.

On a separate indictment he admitted the theft of two car number plates, also on January 20/21 this year, enabling all of the package of offences to be sentenced together following preparation of a background report on the defendant by the Probation Service.

Imposing the custodial sentence, Judge James Adkin also banned Johnson from driving for 21 months and made him subject of a further driving disqualification, of 21-months, while he must also pay a statutory surcharge of £149.