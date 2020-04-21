FAMILIES affected by cancer have been thrown a lifeline thanks to a quick-thinking community centre.

The Teesdale Community Resources Hub, based in Barnard Castle, had originally planned to deliver hot meals from their café facilities throughout the pandemic, but with staff forced to self-isolate, they instead turned their efforts to making food hampers for those in need.

From delivering nine hampers in the first week, they are now delivering more than 75 each week to the most vulnerable people in the Barnard Castle area.

CEO Rachel Tweddle said: "We thought of a plan but after more restrictions and volunteers lost, it was quickly clear that it was not going to work, so we had to react and think what we could do.

"We therefore went back to the drawing board and that's when we came up with the idea to deliver care packages."

The charity got in touch with Morrisons supermarket, who then made The Hub a nominated charity for their food.

“We got a phone call last Friday from a lady who had no access to the internet for shopping and no friends or family nearby. She had called all of the supermarkets in the local area and nobody was able to help. Eventually she was advised to call us.

"Her husband has cancer and she is isolating for 12 weeks and therefore unable to visit the shops.

"We arranged for a volunteer to deliver a food package to her door, and she cried with joy that someone was willing to help her. We now deliver to this lady on a weekly basis.

"Sadly, there are many more people in a similar situation across Teesdale and we must find a way to help them.”

The TCR Hub was awarded £4,680 by County Durham Community Foundation’s emergency coronavirus fund to support the elderly and isolated through the government lockdown.

The National Emergency Trust Coronavirus appeal has so far given out £12.5million to community foundations around the country to be distributed to groups offering emergency help, including £100,000 to County Durham.

The Foundation has also started its own appeal amid the coronavirus crisis, and has now raised almost £123,000 to support community groups who are offering support in this time.