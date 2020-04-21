THE Queen’s long-time dog handler has paid tribute to a well-known character in County Durham shooting and gun dog circles who died last week.

Ronald Keers, of Chilton, County Durham, known to many as Ronnie, passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 86.

Head gamekeeper at Sandringham, Bill Meldrum, said: “We competed against each other quite a few times when I was running the Queen’s dogs at field trials.

“He was a lovely man, popular with everyone who knew him, and he and his dogs were hard to beat at the top of the sport.

"It was no surprise when the Kennel Club put him on its field trial judges A-list.

"I remember he was one of the three judges when I won the title of Field Trial Champion in Northumberland with one of my dogs, Sandringham Salt.”

He said Mr Keers, a welder by trade, was a fine example of the wide background from which the sport drew its competitors.

“The Queen was a competitor too, and at field trials she was just an ordinary person in waxed jacket and head scarf talking dogs with everyone else.

"Ronnie was very much a part of that world," added Mr Meldrum.

For many years Mr Keers was a familiar figure on shoots at Wynyard Park, where he ran gun dog training classes for the Northumberland and Durham Labrador Retriever Club.

He and his dogs were also regular attendees of shoots at Eggleston, in Teesdale, and Constable Burton, near Leyburn, in North Yorkshire.

Mr Keers grew up in Ferryhill and after National Service in the RAF settled in nearby Chilton.

He married Mary Williams, whom he met at the Smart & Brown's factory in Spennymoor, at St Aidan's Church in 1959 and they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year at Chilton Care Home.

She survives him along with their daughter, Ann, at Consett.