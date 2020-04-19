A HAND sanitiser production facility has started delivering bottles to hospitals across Southern France just ten days after the plan was announced.
Ineos, which recently built a new production facility in Newton Aycliffe, said deliveries are going to 25 hospitals in Southern France, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ineos is now producing almost 300 different products that are being used in drugs, testing kits, ventilators and personal protective clothing in the fight against Covid-19.
The US Dept of Homeland Security has described many of the developments as “critical to national resilience” from basic sanitation through to the search for a coronavirus vaccine.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos, said: “Getting the hand sanitiser into production in just ten days was a huge team effort.
“We knew there was a massive shortage of hand sanitisers across France and that speed was crucial.
“We believe these Ineos sanitisers will play a key part in the fight against the virus, helping protect hospital front line staff and vulnerable people across the country.”