A GP practice has praised its ‘healthcare heroes’ for their response to tackling Covid-19.

Auckland Medical Group, in Bishop Auckland, has commended the efforts of staff, patients and the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Practice manager Allison Hodgson said: “This is hugely challenging time for general practice and we have been absolutely overwhelmed with the kindness and offers of help from our local community. “Two of our patients are delivering medication to our elderly and high risk patients, and those who have no transport and difficulty getting around, - one patient offered to help us in any way they could – all we had to do was ask.

“We have had Easter eggs delivered to everyone in the practice from the Angel Trust , a local quarry has donated hand sanitiser, gloves and some FFP3 masks and we have had protective visors donated from numerous local schools and colleges with some delivered straight to our reception – with no idea where they came from.”

The practice also praised the response from staff members who have adapted to new ways of working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and patients.

“Our staff have been incredible,” said Allison.

“They are all so positive and have quickly adjusted to the new procedures to keep up with the constant changes.

“We had plenty of people volunteer to work over the recent bank holiday, with fish and chips organised for Good Friday and a homemade chilli brought it in for all staff on Bank Holiday Monday by one of our receptionists - it has been absolutely fantastic to see everyone pulling together over this difficult time.”

Dr Stewart Findlay, chief officer for NHS County Durham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), added: “Covid-19 is one of the biggest challenges that general practice has ever faced and I am incredibly proud of the way that all practice staff, patients and the local community have responded."