ENTERPRISING school staff have won the heart-felt thanks of frontline health workers in the battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Design, technology and business staff at Barnard Castle School, in Teesdale, were the latest volunteers to win high praise from doctors as they converted school workshops into makeshift personal protective equipment (PPE) production lines.

Up to 600 protective visors are destined to help key health staff in rural settings thanks to the efforts of head of DT Alan Beaty, DT teacher Rebecca Cruxton and business teacher Nick Connor, who have been working tirelessly over the Easter holidays.

“We are part of a DT Facebook group and quite a few schools have managed to source the materials to make the visors,” said Mr Beaty.

“Schools form integral parts of the community and we are only too pleased to do anything we can to help the NHS defeat this terrible virus.”

The visors are being sent to the GP surgery in Barnard Castle which is then allocating them to staff throughout Teesdale who need PPE.

Senior partner at the Old Forge Surgery, in Middleton-in-Teesdale, Heather MacConachie said she was touched by the love and support the NHS was receiving from the community.

“It is only right that we thank the unsung heroes, such as those at Barnard Castle School, for their incredible support,” she said.

“It can be a struggle to secure enough PPE and this incredibly generous gift allows us to do our jobs feeling safer and protected. It is absolutely fantastic.

“It is really heart-warming to see the support we are receiving. I live in a village and it is so emotional to hear the applause ringing out every Thursday night and to see house windows full of rainbows.

“It really is humbling and I feel, when this is all over, people will appreciate the NHS so much more.”

NHS County Durham Clinical Commissioning Group accountable officer Dr Neil O’Brien added: “I am in awe of the ingenuity of teachers from all schools who have used their considerable skills in such an incredible way at this time of national need.

“The PPE is much-needed and welcomed to keep our frontline staff safe and well but equally important is the fact that the public are thinking about and appreciating the efforts of all health professionals.”

The thanks follows concerns about inadequate supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE) amid fears some hospitals could run out soon.

A British Medical Association (BMA) survey of more than 6,000 doctors across the country said a significant amount of them remain without the protection they need to guard against Covid-19.

Meanwhile another survey by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found half of nurses have felt pressure to work without appropriate protective equipment during the crisis.

It comes after it was revealed that doctors and nurses in England will be asked to work without full-length gowns and to reuse items when treating coronavirus patients ahead of expected shortages of protective garments, prompting outrage from unions.

Chris Hopson, chairman of NHS Providers, said some trusts will run out of supplies in the next 24-48 hours because we have “reached the point where national stock of fully fluid repellent gowns and coveralls (is) exhausted”.

BMA council chairman Dr Chaand Nagpaul added: “Two months into the Covid-19 crisis in Britain, we shouldn’t still be hearing that doctors feel unprotected. While there have been signs of improvement, our research clearly shows that equipment is not reaching all doctors.”