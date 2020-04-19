SHEEP shows that are a staple of dales life are to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Eastgate Sheep show in Weardale was due to take place on Saturday, May 30 and the Tan Hill show was supposed to be held on Thursday, May 28. Both shows has been cancelled to ease the spread of the virus. However the show secretaries have come up with a plan to keep them going.
They are requesting photographs be sent in of sheep, and they will create a ‘picture show’ of the entries which will be available on the website and will be judged on May 29. Only one picture per sheep.
The judging classes include: Ewe, gimmer shearling, gimmer hogg, aged tup, tup shearling, tup hogg. Districts A, B should be sent to Paul.Collison@aggregate.com and districts C, D, and E to alison.calvert4@gmail.com.