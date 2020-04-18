A COMMUNITY has come together to help donate items to local hospitals and nursing homes.

Community spirit is alive and well in Bishop Auckland, with shoppers at Tesco rallying to help a good cause.

The store usually runs charity events throughout the year focusing on both national and local issues but since the lockdown has focused its efforts on helping everyone in the community.

John Bailey, community champion in the store, has been managing the in-store donations with the first one dedicated to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

People could donate items from their shopping, including sanitiser, creams, shampoo, shower gel, and toys for the children’s unit.

A variety of Easter eggs were also donated to the hospital to cheer the children and the staff up.

Donations were made to Darlington Memorial and Bishop Auckland hospitals, which received a handful of Easter eggs, along with the ambulance drivers.

Mr Bailey visited Leonard Cheshire Bradbury House in Crook with a few donations, along with County Councillor Anne Reed, giving advice on shopping and donating chocolate eggs to the residents of the home.

Cllr Reed advised the residents on numbers to call for necessities and shopping which would be delivered to their doors.

Many local businesses are doing deliveries, and Mr Bailey has said he is willing to do deliveries in his spare time.

Cllr Reed said: “I went along to drop off some gifts for the staff and residents.

"Prior to covid-19 I would often pop in to see them all at the Leonard Cheshire home.

"They are a great bunch of people who always make me feel very welcome, I just like to make sure they are all doing okay.

“I informed staff that if their residents or anyone they knew were struggling to obtain groceries or medication then to contact Durham County Council Community Hub on 03000-268752.

“No money is handed over – the county council will send an invoice which is payable at a later time.

"This is ideal as many folks can't get out to shop or pay bills.”

Mr Bailey also teamed up with friend Kimberley Clark, who has been helping the community with her cooking.

Both helped deliver Easter eggs to the nursing homes in Bishop Auckland and the surrounding areas.

Mr Bailey said: “Thanks so much to everyone who has helped out in the community.

"With the situation we are in, we hope our donations really help out, everyone is doing a fab job in all parts of the community and in all the areas.

“I hope everyone is staying safe and when it all gets back to normal we can then concentrate on other things to further our involvement.

"You're all stars looking after our residents and of course we have a fantastic community which Tesco and myself are proud to be part of.”