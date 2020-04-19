A RESTAURANT in Barnard Castle is challenging itself to create 3,000 takeaways for key workers within the Teesdale community.

Babul’s spice in Barnard Castle is determined to do its part helping the people through the pandemic through their #Feedthecommunity initiative. It started off with feeding the elderly in isolation and then expanded once the schools closed with £10 vouchers to primary school families.

The mission, started by owner Shuhel Ahmed, is to help boost morale for the key workers and provide meals to families and vulnerable people who may be struggling.

Zak Ahmed of Babul’s spice said: “It's our way of saying thank you to our community and to say we really appreciate your work. Everyone in Barnard Castle is doing a great job of following the rules and supporting each other.”

The restaurant is well on its way to 3000 and could see another target being set. So far Babul’s has managed to distribute 1500 meals to families via vouchers and elderly people in isolation. They have already delivered to the Richardson Hospital, and managed to distribute nearly 200 meals to Key Workers and Residents at care homes in Barnard Castle. They plan on delivering to Bishop Auckland Hospital and Deerbolt.

Mr Ahmed went on to say: “Over the next few weeks, they will continue this mission and distribute meals. We will put a post out on Facebook asking the community if there is anyone we have missed. We will keep doing this as long as we can.”

For elderly people who are in need of a meal call 01833-630575 between 5pm-6pm to place an order. If you are not able to collect yourself, they will arrange a contactless delivery and your order will be left on your doorstep and a notification sent to you.