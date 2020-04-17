ART enthusiasts who want to explore the life and work of pitman painter, Norman Cornish, can do so thanks to virtual technology.

The news comes after The Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle, announced an extension to the hugely popular Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection exhibition, but then had to temporarily close on March 18, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff were searching for a way to keep sharing the museum's collections, exhibitions and events programme with the public.

They decided to join forces with John and Dorothy Cornish, the son and daughter-in-law, of the late Norman Cornish to create a virtual gallery tour of the exhibition.

The couple has picked out more than 40 of the works on show, including paintings, sketches and oils, to give a heart-warming and intimate account of the display.

Head of collections at The Bowes Museum, Dr Jane Whittaker, said: "We're really delighted that John and Dorothy Cornish have recorded the narrative for the virtual tour as it brings another dimension to the exhibition, allowing people a chance to see it while the museum's closed and also the opportunity to find out much more about the individual works as they bring their personal insights and memories to the fore."

The County Durham artist was born in Spennymoor in 1919 and is one of the region's most celebrated artists.

At the age of just 14 he left school and began work as a coal miner but soon became aware of the sketching club at the Spennymoor Settlement which allowed his creativity to blossom.

His son, John Cornish, said: “I felt that it was important for those who haven’t yet seen the exhibition, or for those wishing to revisit it, to have the opportunity to understand how my father felt about the works he created. There are many interesting stories associated with the pictures on display, so I’ve tried to give a brief flavour of the history, and in some instances the thought processes, behind each piece.”

Art enthusiasts who want to view Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection Virtual Gallery Tour can visit youtube.com and search for TheBowesMuseum.

The museum’s website and social media channels are being regularly updated by staff with new looks at the collections while it’s temporarily closed.