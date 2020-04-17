BUSINESSES have received potentially lifesaving grants to help them survive during the uncertain times amid the coronavirus crisis.

In County Durham more than 7,000 grants, totalling £76 million, have been paid to enterprises qualifying for support to help them deal with the knock-on effects caused by the outbreak.

That figure makes up 85-per cent of the overall sum Durham County Council originally expected to see paid under the scheme.

Updated Government guidance last week extended the support grants to charities, meaning an additional 427 organisations would benefit from the grants across the county.

Council staff are said to have worked tirelessly contacting all qualifying businesses, including those charities which were originally not included in the scheme, while continuing to process all other claims received as quickly as possible.

The council now expects to pay just under £95m, once all 8,697 grants have been paid to eligible businesses.

Grants of either £10,000 or £25,000 are designed to help small businesses affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, with many bosses grateful for the assistance given by the council to work through the claims processes.

Paul Ruscoe, managing director of R&R Bearings Ltd in Consett, said: “The speed in which this support has been provided is mind blowing.

“After seeing some green shoots over the last two years, we were cautiously optimistic about our future.

“Unfortunately, our telephones have become quieter because of Covid-19 and we have some serious challenges ahead.

“However, this grant will help us massively over the coming weeks and make a big difference to our business.”

The grants are also helping some owners to diversify and strengthen their business.

Xiao-He Chen, owner of The Mason Arms in Stanley, said: “Not only will I be able to pay off my existing standing orders and bills, the grant will also help me to fulfil my ambition of diversifying the business.

“With the closure of my pub, I now hope to be able to provide food delivery and takeaway for the local community.

“That could be life changing to my business as well as myself and would make a huge difference, so I very much appreciate the financial support of the council at this time.”

Guidelines as to which businesses are eligible for the grant have been set by the Government, and the council said it is doing all it can to be as flexible as possible within the constraints of the national guidelines to which it is working.

A key criteria for eligibility is that a business must have been occupying a qualifying premises listed in the council’s rating list, as of March 11.

Businesses who were not listed do not currently qualify.

That means some applications received from businesses not operating out of a building in the ratings list have been unable to be processed.

They have, instead, been reported to the Valuation Office Agency to see if they will amend the ratings list and backdate it, which will allow payments to be made to them in the future.

Further details can be found via http://www.durham.gov.uk/ndrgrants, outlining eligibility guidance.

Councillor Carl Marshall, ther council cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “It is promising to see that more organisations are now able to access these support grants and I would encourage those 427 charities to apply for this support.

“It will make a real difference to them in these very difficult times.

“I’m also thankful to our staff for continuing to work so hard to support our local businesses.

“To have already paid more than £76 million is a fantastic achievement and shows their commitment in such extraordinary circumstances.

“I am, however, aware that there are many other businesses who do not meet the guidelines laid down by Government and who are still struggling.

“I want them to know that we are doing all we can to help them, too.

“That is why we will continue to lobby Government to allow us greater discretion in those cases that fall short of the national guidelines and continue to report businesses who don’t qualify to the Valuation Office to see if the ratings list can be amended and backdated, so we can make payments to them.

“It’s really important to look after your own health, and the health of your staff, during these uncertain times.”

The council has updated its Information for Businesses page, available via http://www.durham.gov.uk/covid19business, to include details of NHS Mental Health and Wellbeing, MIND and Every Mind Matters.