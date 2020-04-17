A POSTAL worker has been dressing up in creative fancy dress costumes to raise money for a foodbank.

Diane Atkinson, from Leeholme, County Durham, decided to raise money for the food bank on Woodhouse Close, in Bishop Auckland, after being inspired by other postal workers dressing up elsewhere in the country.

Woodhouse Close Church, where the food bank operates, was broken into on Easter Sunday.

CCTV footage showed two men, both wearing surgical masks, gaining entry to the premises.

The 53-year-old, who works for Wear Valley Royal Mail, said she was 'absolutely devastated' about the incident.

She added: "Everyone at the church works so hard to give back to the community.

"It's hard to think that someone would want to spoil that for so many people, especially as they rely on donations and funding.

“The church has always been part of my husband’s life and I love doing my bit too.

"I started out as a postie nine years ago and I've made loads of friends on the estate.

“I love helping out if I can, so wearing fancy dress every day, putting a smile on people's faces and raising a bit of money along the way is what I will do until this is all over.

"If anyone has any fancy dress kicking about that I could borrow, I'd be very grateful."

Church volunteer Peter Hall said: "Diane is a great inspiration to us all during this time."