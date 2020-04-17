AN Army dad is using his lockdown time wisely by running a marathon in his back garden to help vulnerable people during the Covid-19 crisis.

Lance Corporal Michael Elliott, who lives in Spennymoor, is set to run 26.2 miles this morning, which is 4219.5 laps of his garden.

The Armed Forces officer and father-of-two has completed two tours of Afghanistan as well as postings in Germany and Kenya and is currently on standby to assist civilian authorities.

He said he was inspired to take up the challenge, after seeing similar feats on social media, in particular Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the National Health Service (NHS).

The beloved veteran has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden – raising more than £12 million.

Mr Elliott, a keen runner, has participated in marathons before, but said he wanted to make it harder by wearing 10kg of Armed Forces issued body armour to raise as much money as possible for the Helping Spennymoor group.

The group is run by Spennymoor Youth and Community Centre and arrange and deliver care packages to the most vulnerable people in the town who are self-isolating or financially unstable as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The soldier – who is originally from Darlington – moved to Spennymoor a couple of years ago after his posting in Germany ended and said he has been overwhelmed by the level of community support.

He said: “I originally wanted to raise £150 but we passed that really quickly so I increased my goal to £350. We have raised more than that already so I am really grateful. I chose the organisation because it was something helping people in my area and I know they are running low on funding and doing essential work so I really wanted to help.

“I’ve received lots of support from family and friends and have been really motivated by people on social media who have completed marathons on treadmills for charity – I don’t have one of those so I came up with the idea to do it in my garden.”

The 30-year-old said the run would be challenging but has been using his one hour of exercise a day to go jogging.

He has raised £640 so far after donations from 51 people with the fundraising total still climbing.

Mr Elliott’s sister, Jen Elliott, is supporting him on his marathon challenge.

She said: “It’s a wonderful group of people running Helping Spennymoor and I’m so incredibly proud of my brother for agreeing to do this absolutely hair brained idea. He is also planning to provide live updates as he runs so people can see that he is actually doing it properly.”

Other supporters took to Facebook so share their pride, one user said: “What a fella. This will be much harder than people can imagine.

“Remember that we are all behind you buddy. So proud.”

Another added: “This is a brilliant idea and great cause. Well done Michael.”

To donate to the cause click here