HOME furnisher Dunelm has resumed business online after a phased resumption of the delivery service.

The group, with eight stores in the region, closed all retail operations in line with the Government’s social distancing restrictions, on March 23.

Initially its online service was out of operation as the group assessed and sought to comply with all new measures.

The company stated: “Only when we were satisfied that the operations were safe, and had received approval from trading standards, did we start to take orders again on Dunelm.com.

“After a phased restart of our online business, we are now fully operational, with the exception of some two-man delivery products, which we anticipate will begin next week once we finalise a safe and workable delivery solution.

“ Since reopening, we have been able to satisfy a high level of online customer demand, with recent online order levels significantly higher than those seen prior to the onset of coronavirus.”

Dunelm stores remain closed, with the majority of employees furloughed.