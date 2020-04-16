THREE wild baby rabbits snuggled together in a heart shape after being rescued by a member of the public.

The tiny trio were saved by the individual moments before they were due to be fed to ferrets after their mother was killed by a dog.

The RSPCA was called to Bishop Auckland, County Durham, by the shocked animal lover on Easter Sunday.

Krissy Raine, RSPCA inspector, said: “A member of the public told us that she had taken them from three youths at about 4pm in the Durham Street area the day before.

“She said they had the rabbits in a carrier bag, and she had overheard them saying their dog had killed the mother and they were going to feed them to their ferrets."

The inspector collected the rabbits and took them to be checked over by a local vet before transferring them to a local wildlife expert.

The orphaned bunnies then rewarded their rescuers by snuggling together in a heart shape.

Ms Raine added: “The kits are about four weeks old and are eating and drinking well so I’m hopeful that they will survive and be able to be released back into the wild soon.

“We don’t have any more information about who the boys are or where they live.

“If anyone has any specific information about them please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to speak to me.”

The RSPCA is continuing an emergency-only service through the lockdown period.