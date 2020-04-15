BOMB disposal experts were contacted after a walker raised the alarm when he stumbled across three suspected explosives.
A member of the public made the discovery during his one approved walk of the day, near to his home in Upper Teesdale, shortly before 5pm on Sunday.
Durham Police was alerted and officer put a cordon in place at Hude Hope Beck.
They took photographs, which were then sent to bomb disposal experts in Catterick.
Confirmation was received that the find was three historic shells which posed no danger, however, they were recovered by the experts a short time later.
Barnard Castle Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Turner, of Durham Constabulary, said: “I am really pleased a member of the public has taken this seriously and alerted us. We have in turn done the same.
“These were historic shells and no-one would ever have come to harm but it is better to be safe than sorry.”