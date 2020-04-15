DRIVERS with the North-East’s biggest bus company brought some cheer to passengers, by sporting fancy dress outfits over the Easter weekend.

Go North East colleagues and support staff made the gesture, donning bright, colourful clothing, inspired by the rainbow ‘thank you’ image, instead of their usual uniform, to show their support for fellow key workers.

It enabled bus crew members to return the praise they have received from NHS and care home workers, plus retail staff, for transporting them to their places of work and back during the coronavirus crisis.

Outfits included fancy dress with Easter bunnies, superheroes and even dinosaurs, in an effort to put smiles on the faces of key workers and others making essential journeys.

One passenger, Kirsty, commented on Twitter, saying: “I think I definitely have the best driver with colourful clothes today!

“He was totally rocking it!!!!”

The company’s workforce also took part in the Clap for our Carers activities across its depots on Thursday.

On-site staff joined in the applause, while drivers tooted their horns and flashed their lights, to show appreciation for the ‘NHS heroes, but for all key workers, as well as their colleagues who are helping keep the region moving.

Buses continue to run to emergency timetables, catering for key worker journeys and essential travel only.

Go North East managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “It was great seeing our workforce get on board with this light-hearted initiative, which helped add some much-needed Easter cheer to the weekend.

“It’s amazing to see how the region has pulled together in these difficult times and, if by doing things like this helps make the situation a little more bearable, we’ll continue to look at how else we can put smiles back on people’s faces.”

Further information about Go North East’s emergency timetables for key workers and essential journeys, is available on www.gonortheast.co.uk/coronavirus, the company’s tailored website for the crisis.