A PUBLIC spending watchdog has revealed how many council staff received more than £100,000 last year – despite crushing council tax rises.

New figures released by the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) show a council-by-council breakdown of local government executive pay deals.

The report revealed in 2018-19 there were at least 2,667 council employees across the UK who received total remuneration in excess of £100,000. That is 226 more than in 2017-18, and the highest number since 2013-14.

In the North-East the local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2018-19 was County Durham with 26.

Among those in the bracket was Durham County Council’s chief executive, Terry Collins and his corporate directors.

In the report it also stated the biggest remuneration package in the region was received by Gateshead’s strategic director of communities and environment, Anthony Alder, who received£263,948.

As the country continues to battle the coronavirus crisis, the TPA has called for council tax to be frozen and local authority spending to be focused on frontline health and social care services.

In landmark polling released in November 2019, the TPA found that there was widespread public support for a freeze on council tax, with 76 per cent of all voters and 83 per cent of C2DE voters supporting the proposal.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TPA said: “The coronavirus crisis means that frontline council services are more crucial than ever, but at the same time household budgets face an enormous squeeze from crushing council tax rises.

“There are plenty of talented people in local authorities who are focused on delivering more for less, but that is needed across the board.

“The country needs every council to cut out waste and prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes on their residents.

“These figures should shine a light on the town hall bosses who’ve got it right, but also allow taxpayers to hold to account those who aren’t delivering value for money at this critical time.”

The statistics also found a total of 32 local authority employees received remuneration in excess of a quarter of a million pounds, four more than in 2017-18.

A total of 25 local authority employees also received a loss of office payment of more than £95,000, the proposed cap on payoffs for public sector employees.

The Northern Echo contacted Durham County Council for comment but did not receive a response.