A WOMAN has been charged with aggravated burglary after an incident at the weekend in which a man was allegedly stabbed.
Emergency services were called to an address in Watt Street, in the Dean Bank area of Ferryhill, at around 11.30am on Friday following reports that a man had been stabbed.
On Friday, The Northern Echo reported that armed police and dog handlers were involved in the operation and neighbours described at least four police vehicles blocking access to the street.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said officers attended and arrested a 34-year-old woman in a neighbouring address on the same street.
A 68-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries to his cheek and hand.
The woman was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary and is due to appear in court on May 5.