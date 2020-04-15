A COMMUNITY centre is working around the clock to support working families hit by Coronavirus.

Laurel Avenue Community Centre, based in Durham, typically provides childcare in before and after school clubs for local children, but has recently changed tact to meet fresh need caused by the pandemic.

Thanks to a grant of £3,614 from County Durham Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Sustainability Fund, the community centre will now support families with food necessities and offer children who don’t have computer access to complete their homework online through electronic tablets.

The grant also covers Easter activity packs for 115 children to keep them entertained whilst off school.

Centre manager Claire Linfoot said: “Many working families are having a tough time because they’ve been furloughed yet are not eligible for free school lunches provided by schools.

“Losing 20 per cent of your wages might not sound like much but it is when every penny is normally accounted for. We are concerned that families will fall into arrears with rent and utilities - which is why we wanted to support them through the grant.

““We have two tablets ordered and we’re going to rotate the use of them to support the children who don’t have access to WiFi. Parents will also be able to use them to order their food shop and stay safe at home.”

Several families have been offered help from the centre, with Claire's team dropping essential supplies at homes across the Sherburn Road, Gilesgate and Belmont area.

Claire, who grew up in the area and has worked for the centre for seven years, said that she has the advantage of understanding the community – and is concerned about the difficulties vulnerable and working families are facing.

“We are trying to support as many families as possible, but especially those that are most vulnerable and I think some of the working families are most at risk,” she said.

“Both the parents and children seemed really surprised but pleased that I’d visited and I think it’s important to recognise the difficulties they are facing.

“Many are scared to go to work because of the risks, but scared to stay off because of the financial implications, which is having an impact on their mental health.”

County Durham Community Foundation has distributed £80,000 worth of grants in the past week and supported 16 groups in total, with the money coming from the Foundation’s own fundraising and donor support; as well as money from the National Emergency Trust appeal, which has chosen community foundations to get money out into the community.

Sharon Gollan from the County Durham Community Foundation said: “Community centres like Laurel Avenue can make an enormous difference – especially in times such as these.

“We are really pleased to be able to support their work, which works to reduce inequality and make sure children get the best possible opportunities.”

To apply for a grant, or make a donation, go to www.cdcf.org.uk