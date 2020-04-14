AN online lockdown gig helped bring a community of music fans together and raised more than £11,000 for the NHS.

Six musicians from the Barnard Castle area teamed up – via the internet – to host the BC Locked-Down and Loaded concert on Saturday night.

When they first set up a Facebook group to promote and livestream the event they expected around 100 members to join in.

They were staggered when 3,500 people signed up and many made a donation in lieu of a ticket price to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, formerly the Association of NHS Charities.

The idea stemmed from a lockdown video shared by professional singer-songwriter Andrew Yeadon.

That inspired his friend Dave Kidd to do the same which, in turn inspired Ian Swinburne, Luke Jordan and James Brown to follow suit.

After a few days Luke and James realised the videos were going down well with their friends and suggested an online festival.

After a few phone calls an online, a livestream concert was planned, with Craig ‘Tosh’ Campbell added for a DJ set.

The six men were overwhelmed by the public’s support for the event.

Starting at 8pm on Saturday, April 11, they each streamed a four song set of cover versions including tracks by Oasis, Foo Fighters, Gerry Cinnamon, Killers and Neil Young before Tosh finished the evening on the decks.

By the end of the night, they had raised £8,000 which, at the last count, had reached £11,380 on the online fundraising page.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “This is such a wonderful initiative – it’s so amazing to see these musicians coming together from their homes to not just entertain people but also raise money to help all of the frontline staff, volunteers and patients who are so significantly impacted by Covid-19.

"The proceeds will go directly to NHS charities in every part of the country and will be a huge help.

"Thank you to absolutely everyone involved in making this happen and for donating so generously.”

Dave Kidd said: “Each performer had an average of 500 viewers on the night – not bad work considering only Andy Yeadon works in music full time.

“The rest have fulltime jobs, builder, builders merchant manger, plumber, antique dealer/restorer and company director and none of which are social media experts.”

Each performer thanked followers, describing the night as 'unbelievable, emotional and overwhelming'.

Mr Kidd added: “Thank you for your time, your support, your comments, your likes and, most of all, your donations. You are all beautiful people.”