MARINE engineering firms have joined the fight against coronavirus to manufacture personal protective equipment for NHS workers.

Tekmar Group companies Subsea Innovation and Tekmar Energy, who specialise in bespoke offshore equipment and subsea protection systems, have responded to the pandemic and have begun manufacturing protective face shields for frontline NHS workers in the North-East.

Production of the personal protective equipment is taking place at their facilities in Darlington and Newton Aycliffe.

Last week, Subsea Innovation designed, prototyped and began manufacturing the protective face shields using their engineering expertise and 3D printing technology.

Recognising the limitations of using 3D printers to produce the face shields in quantity, the design team developed a design that can be cast in polyurethane and manufactured in greater numbers with sister company Tekmar Energy.

Supply chain partners Arthur Jackson and Co and Maddisons kindly machined aluminium moulds within a 24-hour period at the end of last week.

This allowed Subsea Innovation and Tekmar Energy to set up production lines over the weekend and start producing key components alongside ongoing production activities for their offshore energy clients.

Subsea Innovation and Tekmar Energy are now producing between 150 and 200 protective face shields a day and will distribute them at no cost to NHS trusts in the region.

James Richie, Tekmar Group chief executive said: "Tekmar Group is fortunate in that we have the capability to expand our operations and produce protective face shields for the NHS during this period of unprecedented demand. The Tekmar family are driving this initiative forward and they continue to demonstrate fortitude, determination and compassion during these difficult times."

A design pack for the face shield is available to anyone wanting to join in or to provide components – contact info@tekmar.group for information.