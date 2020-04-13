A TEACHER who enjoys fell running in his spare time has created a climbing challenge with a difference, to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Andy Blackett came up with a creative way for people to summit the highest peaks in Scotland, Wales and England even during lockdown.

He is asking people to join him today, Monday, April 13 – as individuals or teams of up to six – to attempt to climb the combined height of Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike on their staircase at home.

Entry fees, which are £20 for solo and differ for teams, and sponsorship money will go towards the Visors for Victory fundraising campaign at his school, UTC South Durham, in Newton Aycliffe.

The STEM focussed school, where Mr Blackett is head of maths, has designed and is manufacturing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) visors to donate to key workers.

He said: “There has been huge demand for the visors and we have already shipped hundreds to key workers and the NHS.

“To produce them in significant quantities we need to keep raising funds, I was thinking of setting myself a challenge and felt others might be interested so I could turn it into an event for people.

“The National Three Peaks challenge to climb all three in 24 hours is often considered harmful- because of all the driving required between them and going through rural places at 3am.

“This was we get to do the equivalent height- 3,408m which will be about 1,350 ups and downs on the staircase- during social isolation.”

Mr Blackett, who lives near Bishop Auckland, believes a good runner could complete the challenge in seven hours and was delighted to see Angela Mudge, former World Mountain Running Champion, among the 60 plus people who have entered.

More than 200 have already been donated to district nurses at University Health Centre, Durham, recently set-up Hot Hubs in Darlington and Middleton-in-Teesdale, two GP surgeries, and two care and domiciliary organisations.

UTC staff have volunteered to help with production, using engineering facilities including a laser cutter, delivery and purchasing materials.

But as orders for thousands more continue to flood in, more funds are needed.

Vice Principal Jamie Smith said: “After hearing about the unavailability of PPE for our health workers and seeing the efforts of other UTCs across the country, we decided to support healthcare providers by making visors.

“The NHS and other healthcare providers are helping so many people during this incredibly difficult time, and we wanted to give something back to try and keep our healthcare heroes safe.”

To make a donation visit utcsouthdurham.org/visors-for-victory/how-you-can-help or to join the National Three Peaks Staircase Climbing Challenge sientries.co.uk/list.php?event_id=7090