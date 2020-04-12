TWO men in surgical masks broke into a community church on Easter day and ransacked the premises.

Woodhouse Close Church, in Bishop Auckland, was broken into in the early hours of Sunday.

The office in Proudfoot Drive was ransacked but no cash was taken.

The alarm went off at about 4am and church volunteers alerted police.

It is understood CCTV footage shows two men, both wearing surgical masks, gaining entry to the premises.

The church says very little cash is held on the premises following a similar break-in about six months ago.

Church volunteer Peter Hall said: "It is a sad reflection in this time of crisis despite the amount of community work, our loyal volunteers do especially during these last few weeks, delivering food parcels and distributing meals to the old and vulnerable that our church once again has been targeted.

"Despite the setback the church and community centre will continue to do what is necessary to support our community and beyond.

"The church wishes all a happy Easter in these challenging circumstances."