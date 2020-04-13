PLANS have been unveiled to build more than 200 homes on farmland,

Housebuilder Gleeson Regeneration, has sought planning permission from Durham County Council to build 201 properties on land at Bracks Farm, Auckland Way, Bishop Auckland.

The proposed scheme outlines a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes and also sets out plans for public open space and associated works.

If the proposal is given the green light the existing farmhouse, outbuildings, and associated structures will be demolished.

The site is situated next to a residential neighbourhood north of the A688 and one mile away from the town centre.

Several nursery, primary and secondary schools along with a college are also

located nearby including several parks.

In the planning application it states: “The scheme retains existing woodland and open space and incorporates areas of proposed open space including a central green space. "Proposed dwellings are orientated to overlook these open spaces creating attractive and engaging frontages.

"House type detailing and the use of materials give the site its own identity whilst also being considerate to the surrounding vernacular.

"Private and public spaces are clearly defined throughout the scheme by use of boundary fencing or garages as a secure barrier to rear gardens. Front gardens provide a defensible space to the dwellings whilst existing surrounding woodland/open spaces have been integrated into the design of the scheme.

"Dwellings will generally be provided with a minimum of two off road parking spaces, all of which will include one space in the form of a garage.

"Several on street visitor parking bays are provided throughout the scheme. New tree planting will aid in softening the street scene and balance the impact of parked cars."

If approved, the new development will require associated infrastructure such as roads, drainage and utilities.

Prior to the planning submission, Sirius Geotechnical was commissioned to undertake a geoenvironmental appraisal of the site and the developer looked at incorporating security into the design on the houses.

The research follows a study carried out by the Design Council Cabe looking at the impact of the design of modern urban housing developments on crime.

Gleeson Regeneration helped advise on the research and said it is already applying safety principles.

A company spokesperson said: “The research provides much needed clarification on the impact of housing design on crime and has led us to reassess our design values and produce our own internal security design guide."

To view the application online visit publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for reference DM/20/00511/RM.

Public comments on the proposals can be submitted online at durham.gov.uk