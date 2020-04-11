POLICE in County Durham and Darlington are calling on people to "dig deep" after receiving increasing numbers of complaints relating to anti-social behaviour.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said while many were adhering to Government lockdown rules, a small number were continuing to meet family or friends at houses and in public places.

She added: "Durham Constabulary has received an increasing number of complaints relating to anti-social behaviour and reports of people not complying to the lockdown in recent weeks.

"These range from family and friends visiting each other to house parties and people of all ages hanging around together in public places.

"As always, our officers continue to patrol across County Durham and Darlington, and together with the support of neighbourhood wardens, we are speaking to people, engaging with them and explaining the guidelines and encouraging them to do the right thing by staying home."

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Dave Coxon, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We know people are bored and are keen to resume their normal everyday activities.

“No-one can say how long the restrictions are going to last but by staying at home you are reducing the risk on each other and the pressure on the NHS.

“We need to dig deep together and take it a day at a time.

“Those who think it is OK to go out for anything other than essential purposes need to realise how frustrating it is for those who see this happening and are selflessly making the huge sacrifice to their daily lives by staying at home.

“On a daily basis our officers are working extremely hard and are also having to deal with complaints relating to the lockdown from members of the public.

“Please think about whether what you’re doing is essential. We all need to play our part and take this situation seriously. If you are struggling and need some help or support there are places to turn to.

“I would like to wish everyone a Happy Easter. Let’s look out for each other and remember we’re in this together.”

The lockdown has been place for almost three weeks now and is due to be reviewed by the Government next week, but it is unlikely measures will be lifted in the short-term.

The measures were put in place on March 23 and the Government has been reiterating its message this weekend telling people to stay at home for Easter.