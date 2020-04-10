ARMED police sealed off a terraced street earlier today before forcing entry to a house and arresting a woman.

Residents of the Dean Bank area, of Ferryhill, County Durham, were alarmed when at least four police cars and vans pulled in to Watt Street at around 11.30am.

Footage captured on a mobile phone by a woman in the street shows police surrounding a mid-terrace property.

Armed response officers and a dog handler are then seen approaching the front door before forcing the door open and ordering a woman to step outside.

She then appears to be arrested in the street.

There are unconfirmed reports of a man being injured.

The Northern Echo has not been able to get any further information from Durham Police at this time.