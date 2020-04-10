CHILDREN in Ferryhill can win a jar full of Easter eggs- if they can guess how many there are.
Unable to host this year’s Easter egg hunt due to Covid-19 restrictions, Ferryhill Town Council is running a children's drawing competition and a free competition to guess the number of eggs in the jar.
The jar pictured contains a mix of Creme, Caramel, Oreo, Reese and Mini Eggs.
Parents and carers can ask their children to guess the number of eggs in the jar and email their answers to kyounghusband@ferryhill.gov.uk before noon on Monday, April 20.
Entrants need to provide their child’s full name, age and postal address with a telephone contact.
Only children from Ferryhill are eligible to take part and can only enter one guess.
The jar of eggs will be delivered to the winner as soon as possible after the competition closes.
Should more than one person guess the correct answer, their names will be placed in a draw. Ferryhill Town Mayor Councillor Joe Makepeace said: "‘On behalf of Ferryhill Town Council I would like to wish everyone taking part in the competition the best of luck, and a very Happy Easter."