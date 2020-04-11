AN artist has dedicated his time to printing vital face shields for the NHS with his 3D printer during the covid-19 pandemic.

Aaron Jackson, from Witton-le-Wear in County Durham, decided to give a helping hand to the service after realising there was a shortage in masks.

He said: “My first tip off that there was a need was through trying to help my mother, she’s a pensioner and spends much of her time helping others so I wanted to try and keep her safe.

“I am primarily a portrait artist and sculptor, but I also have a passion for technology, I use 3D printing and sculpting to create custom props so I’m on a lot of 3D printing forums.

“The first prototype I came across was a much more complicated respirator type face mask, but the more I read about it and asked others in the 3D printing community the more I realised they weren’t very affective."

While researching a better alternative, Mr Jackson found a design for a face shield by a company called 3Dverkstan, and the designer had been printing masks to help out Swedish health care services.

He said: “It occurred to me that maybe they could be used here. I asked in the Bishop Auckland covid-19 support group and was overwhelmed with how badly needed they were.

“I had requests from NHS workers that had absolutely no PPE at all. So my partner and I immediately started taking requests, and we are still doing our best to get them printed and sent out as quickly as possible.

“Initially I was able to print two in four hours, but with some alterations to my 3D printer set up I’ve managed to get that down to three shields in one hour and 30 minutes.

“We are trying to supply as many as the printer can keep up with. We are running the printer almost continuously now with some breaks between to try and sleep.

“This cause is important to me because not only am I in the higher risk group with having insulin dependent diabetes and severe asthma, but I also have family and friends in that group.

“I understand just how much these NHS workers are risking and how much they are giving to help everyone. I really want to give back to them, even if it's just some peace of mind.”

Mr Jackson’s sister ran a birthday fundraiser on Facebook with hopes of purchasing another 3D printer along with supplies to increase the production of face shields.

Mr Jackson said: “She set it for £500 and it sailed past that in under 24 hours. People can be amazing when we rally together.

"People have been leaving us gifts like chocolate, groceries and donations towards materials.

"We have also had a cash donation of £200 from a very generous gentleman in our village. I should be able to get two printers now and more than triple our output."