YOUNG performers are hoping to take the spotlight in their annual production.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Greenfield Community College’s show is postponed but will still take place at a later date.

This year Grease is the word, the popular film and musical is sure to attract a keen audience from all generations.

Students at the school – which has sites at Newton Aycliffe and Shildon – have been entertaining the community with a stream of interpretations of musical classics over the years.

Students this year will have a lot to live up to but have already been working hard to bring about an evening of live music and performance so that audiences can enjoy a rendition of the Broadway hit.

Students at Greenfield are being supported to learn from home across a range of subjects and many of those involved in the performing arts production will have an opportunity to continue honing their skills and learning lines in preparation for the performance.

A school spokesperson said: “We are really pleased that students are working hard and finding some time to continue to prepare for the show. It’s going to be a night to celebrate the incredible skill and ability of our young people.”