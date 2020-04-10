A KEYWORKER for the NHS was left without transportation when her moped was stolen while she was at work.

Michelle Ellison, from Barnard Castle, in County Durham, works at a laundry service for the NHS.

Whilst working at the laundry service on Manor Road, in St Helen Auckland, Mrs Ellison's moped was stolen at around 11.10pm on March 31.

She reported it to the police after seeing CCTV footage of it being taken by two individuals.

The 35-year-old said: “It is totally shocking. With being a keyworker it has been difficult trying to get to work, and I've had to rely on my husband who works different shifts to me."

Fortunately Mrs Ellison's moped was returned to her by police last Friday, however she says that the moped is now undrivable, so is still without transport and relying on her husband and friends for lifts.

Police enquiries concerning the event are ongoing.

To give any further information about the incident, call 101 and quote the incident reference number 40 of April 1.