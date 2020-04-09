‘TAKE a look at the death statistics’ is one stark message for people thinking about taking day trips, motorbike rides or mini-breaks this bank holiday weekend.

Police, National Park chiefs and councillors are all united in their plea for residents to respect current lockdown rules and resist the temptation to visit the region’s coastal resorts and beauty spots this weekend.

With sunny weather forecast, the authorities are reiterating the need for people to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus and help the NHS cope with the pandemic.

Police will be out across North Yorkshire and County Durham throughout the bank holiday and will take action against motorists caught travelling without an essential reason.

Coastal resorts such as Redcar, Saltburn and Whitby would normally be looking forward to a bumper bank holiday trade, but visitors are being urged to stay away.

Redcar and Cleveland Council has closed car parks near beaches and at popular attractions such as Guisborough Forest in a bid to deter visitors.

Redcar councillor Wayne Davies, cabinet member for economic development, said: “Everyone needs to have a very different Easter weekend this year because anyone can catch coronavirus and anyone can spread it.

“That means no special trips to the seaside for Good Friday fish and chips, and unfortunately children may have to enjoy fewer chocolate eggs, as relatives should not be visiting each other.”

Visitors are being urged to stay away from coastal resorts Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

He added: “As I said last weekend, the more everyone does their bit to slow the spread of infection, the sooner it will be safe for restrictions to be relaxed so life can return to normal again.”

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said he has been alarmed by reports of people continuing to flock to the coast despite lockdown.

He said: “I have been appalled to see so many tourists visiting the Yorkshire Coast, with particularly worrying scenes in places like Whitby where the narrow streets make it impossible to stay apart from other people.

“I continue to receive really alarming emails and letters from residents and workers who are seeing visitors coming to the area to stay in their second homes or, amazingly, come on holiday.

“These selfish individuals seem to believe there is nothing wrong with making a trip from elsewhere in North Yorkshire or beyond.”

The region’s National Parks are seen by many as the ideal place to spend a long weekend but the message from David Butterworth, chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority is clear.

He said: “Don’t be the person that thinks ‘I’ll pop to the Dales because it’ll be quiet’.

The Yorkshire Dales will still be there after lockdown Picture: RICHARD DOUGHTY

“Don’t be the person that thinks, ‘it’s Easter, we can stay at the holiday house’.

“It’s unacceptable.”

Bikers in particular are being urged to stay off the roads as the spring season is traditionally the time when many bring their machines out of winter storage.

Last weekend residents of Weardale from Frosterley to Ireshopeburn reported hearing the roaring engines of bikes as they headed towards Alston and there are concerns the fine weather will tempt more bikers to flout the lockdown restrictions this bank holiday.

Officers from Cleveland and Durham’s Road Policing Unit will be targeting popular routes and Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Turner said: “I am really pleased that most people are listening to the advice and staying at home, however, it’s really disappointing that some are still flouting the very clear message.

“I’m particularity asking motorcyclists not to come to the dales this weekend - if you do, expect to be asked to leave.”

Bikers were reportedly heard across Weardale and Teesdale last weekend Picture: ALEXA FOX

Durham County Councillor for Weardale John Shuttleworth said: “If things are normal we know and expect bikers to travel through the dale, but given the current situation with regard to Government movement restrictions, my message is clear, please, stay at home.

“When we get back to normal life bikers can come and enjoy the countryside but treat the place with respect.”

Fellow councillor Anita Savoury said: “Any person who is breaking the Government’s direction is posing an enormous risk to themselves and others, the majority of people are all abiding by the rules to protect themselves their families and others from the spread of Covid 19.

“Travel should be only when absolutely necessary not for socialising and pleasure.

“Take a look at the daily statistics as the death toll rises daily and remember all those at the NHS fighting to save lives.”