DEVOUT Christians are being invited to join forces this Easter despite the Covid-19 lockdown.
David Pott, of Bishop Auckland, came up with the idea to host the 'Sing Resurrection' as he was driving just before the Government lockdown.
He said: "I had been thinking about the Italians singing on their balconies, and then in a few seconds the basic idea came that Christians should be invited to step out of their front doors or into their gardens and sing Jesus Christ is Risen Today and Thine be the Glory at 10am on Easter Sunday.”
He started to share the idea on March 20 and very soon the idea began to capture the imagination.
Organisations including Churches Together in England, The Northumbria Community and Churches Together in Britain and Ireland agreed to support it.
Information on how to participate and lyrics can be found here.
